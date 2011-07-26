Oregon Rep. David Wu Resigns

There will be no painful, drawn-out Anthony Weiner-style denouement for Rep. David Wu. The Oregon Democrat has resigned from Congress after an allegation of an unwanted sexual encounter made by the 18-year-old daughter of a campaign donor. Wu came under fire earlier in 2011 when his bizarre behavior on the campaign trail—including sending a picture of himself in a tiger costume to a staffer—was revealed. Wu had weathered that storm, although two Democrats were running to unseat him a primary, and when the latest allegations emerged over the weekend, he sought to contain them by announcing he wouldn’t run for re-election. But with Democratic leaders demanding an ethics inquiry into the allegation, Wu’s days were numbered. “With great sadness, I therefore intend to resign effective upon the resolution of the debt-ceiling crisis,” Wu said in a statement. “This is the right decision for my family, the institution of the House, and my colleagues.”
