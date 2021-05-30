Oregon Teen Severely Burned Imitating TikTok Video
AWFUL
A 13-year-old Oregon girl was severely burned trying to imitate a TikTok video and is still in the intensive care unit after three skin-grafting surgeries. Destini Crane’s family told ABC News that she was entranced by a video of someone pouring flammable liquid in a shape on a mirror and setting it on fire. On May 13, she brought a lighter and rubbing alcohol into the bathroom—where the stunt went horribly awry, with the alcohol exploding into flames. “I was in the living room talking with my mom, and I heard her scream my name,” Destini’s mother, Kimberly Crane, told ABC. “So I went and opened the bathroom door and everything was on fire. Destini was on fire. Things in the bathroom were on fire.” The teen suffered severe burns on her neck and arm that will likely require lifelong care.