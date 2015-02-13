Oregon’s Next Guv Is Bisexual, a First

CHEAT SHEET
Oregon is set to make history Friday by having America’s first openly bisexual governor. Secretary of State Kate Brown will be sworn in as governor following the resignation of John Kitzhaber. Brown, 54, “publicly identified herself as bisexual in the 1990s,” The Oregonian reports. “She has been married for about 15 years to Dan Little, and the couple have two adult children from Little’s earlier marriage.” This week, Brown was called back to Oregon from Washington, D.C. by Kitzhaber, who decided to resign but then reversed himself.