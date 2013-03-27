O’Reilly: ‘Compelling’ Argument for Gay Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
First, Bill O’Reilly defends President Obama and now this? Be careful, Bill, they might take away your Fox contract. The host of The O'Reilly Factor said Tuesday that “the compelling argument is on the side of homosexuals” in the fight for gay marriage and “the other side hasn’t been able to do anything but thump the Bible.” O’Reilly said he had no strong feelings about gay marriage, but the idea that “we’re Americans; we just want to get married” is much stronger than the opposing side. O’Reilly said he supports civil unions and “always" has.