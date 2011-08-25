Oriole Pitcher Mike Flanagan Found Dead

Former Orioles pitcher Mike Flanagan, 59, was found dead on his Baltimore property Wednesday afternoon, team sources said. A Baltimore County spokesman confirmed they responded to a call of a suspicious death, and when they arrived on the property, they found a man’s dead body on the trail leading to the barn. While they refused to comment on the man’s identity, a police car blocked the driveway on Flanagan’s property and word spread inside baseball circles that the body was Flanagan’s. A Cy Young Award winner, Flanagan won 141 games in his Orioles career before retiring in 1991—as the last pitcher to pitch at Memorial Stadium. He was named to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1994, and later served as a pitching coach, broadcaster and the club’s executive vice-president.
