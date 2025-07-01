Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Share Cryptic Breakup Reactions
Orlando Bloom, 48, shared an emotional update following his recent split with pop star Katy Perry, 40. The freshly single Pirate of the Caribbean shared two Buddhist quotes on Instagram, days after he and Perry called it quits. He first shared a post with a quote from Gautama Buddha, which read: “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.” He then posted a quote from Japanese Buddhist author Daisaku Ikeda’s book, For Today & Tomorrow: Daily Encouragement. “The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next,” it read. On Perry’s end, the singer was emotional as she addressed the crowd during the last show of the Australian leg of her “Lifetimes” tour in Adelaide Monday. “Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world,” she told the crowd, teary-eyed. Bloom and Perry had been living apart ever since the singer began her world tour in April, a source told US Weekly. The pair first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, together.