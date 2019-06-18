Orlando Sentinel Publishes Anti-Trump Endorsement Hours Before Re-Election Campaign Kick-Off

Hours before President Trump’s re-election campaign kick-off in Orlando, The Orlando Sentinel put out a 2020 endorsement for any presidential candidate other than Trump. “Some readers will wonder how we could possibly eliminate a candidate so far before an election, and before knowing the identity of his opponent. Because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump,” the newspaper wrote. “After 2½ years we’ve seen enough.” The Sentinel cited the “chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption” and lies that have occurred during Trump’s tenure as reasons to endorse anyone but him for president. “Trump has diminished our standing in the world. He reneges on deals, attacks allies and embraces enemies,” the newspaper wrote, adding that Trump siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin and against the U.S. intelligence community at a press conference in Helsinki was a “humiliating public moment” and an “unforgivable political sin in normal times.” The Sentinel also claimed Trump’s economic milestones were no different, or even worse, than milestones reached in the Obama administration. “We can do better. We have to do better,” the editorial read.