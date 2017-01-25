Orwell’s ‘1984’ Becomes #1 Seller on Amazon

George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984" has seen a huge surge in sales after Donald Trump's White House introduced the idea of "alternative facts" over the weekend. The novel, about a totalitarian state that depends on propaganda to control its citizens, made it onto Amazon's best-sellers' chart on Monday, just after the White House press secretary was widely criticized for misstating facts. After Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway explained that the inaccurate information provided by the press secretary was actually just "alternative facts," sales of "1984" just kept climbing, making it to the top spot on Tuesday night, according to CNN. The surge in demand has now reportedly prompted the publisher, Penguin, to start making more copies, with a 75,000 copy reprint ordered this week. It's unclear if Conway's comments are to thank for the novel's newfound popularity, but the timing certainly suggests that the White House's "facts" fiasco reminded many people of Orwell's Ministry of Truth.
