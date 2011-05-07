Osama bin Laden Videos: Watch Clip

Five unseen and unusually candid home tapes of bin Laden were released Saturday by U.S. officials. One shows his outtakes while preparing a message for America. Watch a clip. Plus, full coverage of bin Laden's death.

Five never-before-seen home videos of Osama bin Laden were released by U.S. officials on Saturday. The tapes, which were obtained at his Abbottabad compound when Navy SEALs killed the al Qaeda leader, show him unusually candid. In the movies, bin Laden is seen watching himself on television and using a remote control to change the channel. In another of apparent outtakes, he is practicing a message for the U.S., possibly filmed last fall. The Associated Press reports U.S. intelligence officials hope the tapes will discredit bin Laden in the eyes of his supporters.

Watch all of bin Laden’s home videos