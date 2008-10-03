Osama's October Surprise?

CHEAT SHEET
Dick Clarke takes to U.S. News to warn that Al Qaeda might be planning a spectacular attack to influence the American elections. John Kerry is still convinced that Osama bin Laden’s 2004 Halloween tape cost him a narrow victory in Ohio. Clarke notes that Al Qaeda has stepped up its attacks: first on the American embassy in Yemen, its first embassy attack in a decade; and later on the Islamabad Marriott. Allegedly, the network has European operatives prepared to slip into the United States. Says Clarke, “At the very least, expect another Halloween video from the scary man in the cave.”