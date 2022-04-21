CHEAT SHEET
    Oscar De La Hoya Accused of Sexually Assaulting Tequila Company Exec in 2020, Lawsuit Says

    ‘PROVE MY INNOCENCE’

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Reuters

    Oscar De La Hoya has been accused of sexually assaulting a tequila company executive twice in 2020. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, an unnamed woman alleged the boxing legend first showed up at her hotel room door “with his pants dropped down to his ankles” during a visit to a Mexico tequila distillery, the Los Angeles Times reports. After she forced him out and back to his own room, she went back the next morning to wake him for a planned tour and he “pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her,” the lawsuit alleges. The woman alleged that De La Hoya then assaulted her again at his home in Los Angeles, when “without [her] consent, De La Hoya forcibly inserted [a] sexual object into [her] body.” De La Hoya, a partner in the Casa Mexico Tequila company, denied the allegations in a statement Wednesday. “With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims. I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence,” he wrote.

