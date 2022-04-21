Oscar De La Hoya Accused of Sexually Assaulting Tequila Company Exec in 2020, Lawsuit Says
‘PROVE MY INNOCENCE’
Oscar De La Hoya has been accused of sexually assaulting a tequila company executive twice in 2020. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, an unnamed woman alleged the boxing legend first showed up at her hotel room door “with his pants dropped down to his ankles” during a visit to a Mexico tequila distillery, the Los Angeles Times reports. After she forced him out and back to his own room, she went back the next morning to wake him for a planned tour and he “pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her,” the lawsuit alleges. The woman alleged that De La Hoya then assaulted her again at his home in Los Angeles, when “without [her] consent, De La Hoya forcibly inserted [a] sexual object into [her] body.” De La Hoya, a partner in the Casa Mexico Tequila company, denied the allegations in a statement Wednesday. “With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims. I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence,” he wrote.