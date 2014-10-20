Oscar de la Renta Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Legendary fashion designer Oscar de la Renta has died, according to a family member. The veteran designer, a native of the Dominican Republic, was 82 years old and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2006. Over a long career, de la Renta designed clothes worn by fashion’s finest and spent a half century putting high society in haute couture. His path to renown was blazed when he designed clothing for Jacqueline Kennedy, and he went on to dress a host of U.S. first ladies, including Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, as well as talk-show guru Oprah Winfrey. He also designed Chelsea Clinton’s wedding dress, and most recently the wedding gown for Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s new bride.