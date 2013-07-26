0
Oscar de la Renta on 'The Century of the Woman'
Oscar de la Renta is known for his elaborate evening wear, having dressed everyone from celebrities to First Lady’s. The longtime fashion designer talks to CBS This Morning about his retrospective at The Clinton Presidential Library in Arkansas, giving a post-controversy John Galliano a second chance, and how he’d love to dress First Lady Michelle Obama.
