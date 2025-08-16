Oscar-Nominated ‘SNL’ Star Joins ‘Masters of the Universe’
Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig has been tapped to play the voice of Roboto in the forthcoming Masters of the Universe movie. The big-screen, live-action relaunch of the '80s cartoon franchise—following the heroics of the sword-fighting He-Man as he battles against the dastardly Skeletor—is currently in post-production. Wiig will play the robotic ally of He-Man, joining Nicholas Galitzine as the warrior prince and Jared Leto as his arch nemesis. Travis Knight, former rapper and Bumblebee director, is calling the shots on the project that brings Mattel’s iconic toy line to life. The star-studded cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. Wiig has some history in the voice-acting game, having previously worked on Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon. Amazon MGM and Mattel Studios have yet to give us much of a glimpse at the world they are creating, with only an official title teaser released last month. The film is slated for theatrical debut on June 5, 2026.