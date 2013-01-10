Oscar Nominations Announced

CHEAT SHEET
And the enevelope please ... The 2013 Oscar nominations were announced Thursday morning, with Lincoln cleaning up with 12 nominations. The film earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), Best Actress (Sally Field), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Tommy Lee Jones), and Best Director (Steven Spielberg). Acting nominees included Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman for Les Misérables), Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook, and nine-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis for Beasts of the Southern Wild (the youngest nominee ever). As for snubs, directors Kathryn Bigelow for Zero Dark Thirty and Ben Affleck for Argo failed to make the cut.