Oscar Pistorius Is Heartbroken

Oscar Pistorius is bearded and heartbroken, his Uncle Arnold told CNN. The double-amputee Olympic sprinter has been staying with his Uncle Arnold for the past three months since he was charged with murdering his girlfriend, hiding from society, and surrounding himself with pictures of her. “What can you say if the person you love the most dies, and you were the instrument?” asked Arnold. “How would you feel? It’s unthinkable.” Pistorius will appear in court, Tuesday, to hear a motion to further postpone his trial—which at this point might not happen until 2014—for more investigation.