Oscar Roundtable 2012: George Clooney's Worst Job

In this clip from Newsweek's 2012 Oscar Roundtable the actors discuss the odd jobs they held before they became famous. Michael Fassbender was a bartender in London. Charlize Theron was a model and ballerina. And George Clooney sold women’s shoes. Clooney tells the gruesome details in this clip.