Oscar Winner George Kennedy Dead at 91

Actor George Kennedy passed away Monday at age 91, according to TMZ. Best known for his Oscar-winning supporting role as chain gang prisoner Dragline in Cool Hand Luke, the 6-foot-4-inches tall Kennedy was often cast in the "tough guy" role; and later in his career he returned to prominence as the dimwitted police captain in the Naked Gun screwball comedy film series. Kennedy's grandson said the late actor had been in poor health since the death of his wife, Joan McCarthy, a year earlier. He died under hospice care in Boise, Idaho.