Oscar-Winning Actor Bing Crosby’s Widow, Kathryn, Dies at 90
R.I.P.
Oscar-winning actor Bing Crosby’s widow and steward of his legacy, Kathryn, has died at age 90. A family spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Kathryn died Friday night at her home in Hillsborough, California, surrounded by loved ones. Kathryn, billed as Kathryn Grant in films, was 23 when she married Crosby in a Las Vegas ceremony Oct. 24, 1957, and became his second wife. Crosby was 54 and an established entertainer. In the 2003 book, Bing Crosby: Crooner of the Century, Kathryn shared that she was glad that she married an “older man.” According to her, Crosby had “already formed” his sense of character when they met. “In other words, I knew what I was getting. With a younger man, you can’t tell how he will develop with the years,” she said. Crosby died of a heart attack at 74. Before Kathryn settled down into being Crosby’s wife, she starred in a handful of films, including Operation Mad Ball, The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Anatomy of a Murder. She is survived by her three children with Crosby.