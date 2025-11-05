A 40-year-old British man who went missing on Saturday in New York City was scheduled to run in one of the world’s biggest marathons on Sunday, according to PIX 11 News. Jordan Butler was last seen on Nov. 1 wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers on 270 West 44th Street, near Times Square and the Westin luxury hotel, authorities told the Daily Beast. Authorities did not have information on whether Butler was scheduled to run in the New York City Marathon. The world-famous event took place on Sunday, Nov. 2, and drew a record 59,226 runners. The Daily Beast has reached out to the marathon organizers for comment. During the Sunday event, another man, 55-year-old Giacomo “Jack” Campione, who has cognitive disabilities and had disappeared on Halloween, was found in the marathon crowd after someone saw him fall on his face. He was safely returned to his family. In 2019, a different British man, Christopher Ruane, was reported missing after flying to New York City to run in the marathon. He was later located by authorities.
Oscar-Winning Actresses Team Up for Miss Piggy Movie
Jennifer Lawrence revealed a Miss Piggy movie is in the works with some notable names attached. The Oscar-winning actress shared the news with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang during Wednesday’s episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, saying, “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just gonna: Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it.” Lawrence let the news slip after discussing the Broadway production of Oh, Mary!, which was written and originally performed by Escola. She said she thinks that her and Stone will most likely appear in the film as well, adding that, “I feel like we have to.” Rogers said, “You guys haven’t done a movie together and that’s robbery to us.” “It’s f---ed up. It’s like really dark,” Lawrence responded. She also put to rest rumors that her and Stone were set to appear together in a potential reboot of Death Becomes Her, dismissing it as “fancasting.”
Two bright flashes emitted from the Moon were captured in spooky images by an astronomer on days either side of Halloween. Hiratsuka City Museum curator Daichi Fujii keeps his telescopes ready just for these moments. Based in Japan, he captured the first one at Thursday, at 8:33 p.m. on Oct. 30, and the second one on Saturday, Nov. 1. “I caught another bright one,” he said of the second, speaking to The New York Times. The flashes were the fiery outcomes of collisions between objects in space with the lunar surface. They travel at around 60,000 mph and plow into our Moon with ease, as it doesn’t have an atmosphere to slow them down. The Times reports that the collisions are so powerful that we can detect the fireballs that erupt on impact from here on Earth, even if the object is but a few feet long. Astronomers watch the Moon for such events to better understand how its surface changes. “I want the public to enjoy science,” Fujii, who has documented around 60 impacts in the last 14 years, said. NASA has not publicly verified the flashes amid the government shutdown.
Pop star Tate McRae is fighting back after fans accused her of lip-syncing thanks to a viral video highlighting an on-stage microphone malfunction at her Austin, Texas, show. After wrapping up a dance break on her Little Miss Possessive tour on Oct. 31, McRae brought the microphone to her lips and began singing her song “2 Hands,” however, the microphone was upside down. The “Sports Car” singer, 22, quickly realized the mistake and fixed the microphone’s position; however, a track of the song played even when the singer was singing into the bottom of the microphone. The incident caused some fans on X to claim that McRae was lip-syncing: “Tate McRae caught lipsync (sic) during her show. Many fans are question (sic) if she ever sang live since the beginning of her career.” Others came to the pop star’s defense, arguing that the track heard in the viral video was just a backing track: “When she flips the mic around, you can hear her voice. It’s just that a backing track is there. Not lipsyncing.” Four days after the incident, McRae posted a TikTok of her singing “Purple Lace Bra,” captioning the video “Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows :)”.
The Motion Picture Association has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Instagram’s parent company Meta over the social network’s use of the “PG-13” label for teen accounts. The MPA says that Meta’s description of teen content as “similar to what you’d see in a PG-13 movie” is “literally false and highly misleading.” The trade body argues its rating system is official and built on a curated process, while Meta’s teen filtering relies on automated tools rather than the MPA’s ratings board. Meta says it never claimed the designation was MPA-certified, and that its use of the familiar term falls under fair use. Instagram announced the teen content change earlier this year, saying it wanted to align with what parents already understand by a PG-13 rating. That move came after a software “bug” caused graphic and violent videos to appear in Reels feeds and amid years of public outcry over the platform’s record for exposing young users to harmful content. The MPA wrote in it’s letter that any “dissatisfaction with Meta’s automated classification will inevitably cause the public to question the integrity of the MPA’s rating system.”
In a dramatic act of solidarity, Miss Universe contestants staged a mass walkout from a pageant event in Thailand on Monday after an event official “publicly humiliated” Miss Mexico. The incident, which was captured on a live stream, saw pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil admonish Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch in front of her peers, calling her “dumb” and bragging about his power over her, before ordering security to remove her from the building when she said the director was “not respecting me as a woman.” The move prompted fury amongst the other contestants, who immediately rose from their seats and walked out of the room in solidarity with Bosch, while the director threatened consequences for anyone who left. “This is about women’s rights,” said reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig, from Denmark, regarding the incident. ”To trash another girl—it’s beyond disrespectful and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.” Fans hailed the move as “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history” and praised both Bosch and Theilvig for their courage and integrity. Raul Rocha Cantu, president of the Miss Universe Organization, issued a statement condemning Itsaragrisil for his “public humiliation” of Bosch, and said he is considering legal measures against the director.
Japan is deploying its military amid a flurry of deadly bear attacks in its mountainous regions. The country has seen a record number of attacks, with 100 people injured and 12 killed since April, according to an Environment Ministry report. The attacks have now reached their highest rate in a fiscal year since 2006, with incidents reported almost every day. In a bid to quell the attacks, Japan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday deployed troops in the Akita prefecture, in the north of Japan’s main island, Honshu. An agreement was reached between officials from the prefecture and the Defense Ministry for troops to assist hunters. CBS reports they will be tasked with transporting hunters, removing slain bears, and laying baited box traps. They will not be using guns. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Fumitoshi Sato said, “Every day, bears intrude into residential areas in the region and their impact is expanding. Responses to the bear problem are an urgent matter.” Japan’s aging population has left more space for the bears to expand into. As settlements have quietened, the bears have moved in. Reports of attacks have included some inside people’s garages and urban environments, not just out in forests.
Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she’ll be filing criminal charges against a man who sexually harassed her while she was chatting with citizens of Mexico City. The man approached her during a walk between government buildings, attempting an unwanted kiss and making physical contact with the leader. The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows Sheinbaum maintaining composure as her team intervened. She has since framed the incident not solely as an attack on her but as emblematic of the street-harassment experienced by countless women across Mexico. “If they do this to the president, what happens to all the women in the country?” she said. “I have experienced it before, when I wasn’t president, when I was a student,” adding that the assault will not discourage her from engaging with the public again in future. “No man has the right to violate that space,” Sheinbaum went on. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada confirmed that the man who groped Mexico’s president has been arrested.
An investigation into the daytime heist at the Louvre revealed that cybersecurity issues had plagued the French museum for years. A 2014 audit flagged weak passwords and outdated software in the museum that houses the Mona Lisa. Documents reviewed by CheckNews show that France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) was able to access the museum’s video surveillance using a very easy password: “LOUVRE.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Louvre for comment. On Oct. 19, robbers climbed a ladder at around 9:30 a.m. local time, broke a window, and stole jewels valued at more than $100 million. French authorities say that three out of the four alleged suspects are now in custody, and seven arrests have been made in the case. Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that one suspect remains at large. The jewels, which French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described as having “an inestimable heritage value,” have not yet been recovered. France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati acknowledged “security gaps” at the museum and announced that the Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices within the next two months.