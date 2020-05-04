Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Taika Waititi to Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Read it at Star Wars
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi will direct a new Star Wars movie for theatrical release and pen the script with Oscar-nominated 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed on Monday. A new Star Wars series is also being developed for Disney Plus and Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner, the studio also announced. The release dates for both projects have not yet been confirmed. Waititi, who won an Oscar for screenwriting for his work on Jojo Rabbit, also directed an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian for Disney Plus.