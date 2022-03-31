Furious Oscar Winner Shreds Chris Rock, Will Smith for Robbing ‘Our Moment’
‘absolute f*cking d*ck’
In a furious tweet thread, Oscar-winning producer Joseph Patel shredded Will Smith and Chris Rock for robbing Summer of Soul, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary, “of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film.” Just moments after Smith slapped Rock, Rock announced the aware for Summer of Soul to a stunned audience. To add insult to injury, Patel claims Rock belittled the producers when he announced their names. “Chris Rock said when reading our name from the winner’s card – The winner is ‘Summer of Soul …Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and 4 white guys.’ WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK?????” Patel, who is South Asian and not white, wrote in his since-deleted tweets. “The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award.” He said he “didn’t have the stomach” to watch the ceremony when he got home. “I probably never will. Thank you, Chris – You absolute fucking dick.”