Oscars 2017 Academy Awards Nominees List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Tuesday morning announced the full list of nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards. As expected, critical darlings La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea dominated the list, snagging 14, 9, and 6 total nominations each. The top acors’ prize of the night will be between Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), and Denzel Washington (Fences). For the top actress prize: Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). And for the top prize of the evening, “Best Picture,” the nominees are: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight, Fences, Hell or High Water, La La Land, and Manchester by the Sea.
