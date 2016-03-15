Oscars Apologize For Asian Joke

CHEAT SHEET
George Takei, and 24 other members of the Academy of Asian descent, sent a letter of protest about an offensive sketch during the program. An Academy spokesperson sent an apology statement that didn't quite get to the heart of the issue at hand. "The Academy appreciates the concerns stated, and regrets that any aspect of the Oscar telecast was offensive," the statement read. "We are committed to doing our best to ensure that material in future shows be more culturally sensitive."