Oscars Ratings Hit Nine-Year Low

Sunday night's Academy Awards slumped to 32.9 million viewers, the award show's lowest viewership in nine years. Viewership dropped four percent since 2016, and 13 percent in adults aged 18-49, according to Deadline. The Oscars have long been experiencing a viewership decline, losing eight percent of its viewership from 2015 to 2016. Last night's Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show ended on a chaotic note, after announcers mistakenly awarded the “Best Picture” prize to La La Land before realizing a production error and announcing that Moonlight had actually won. The award show also mistakenly included a living person in its “In Memoriam” segment.