Oscars to Make Shocking Move From ABC to Online Streamer

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wardrobe is always enviable, but there’s something special about her 1990s style. Most of us would give a pinky to wear one of Paltrow’s classic little black dresses, but for daughter Apple Martin, any old weeknight is an opportunity to raid her mom’s closet.

At last night’s New York City premiere of Paltrow’s new film, Marty Supreme, the 53-year-old actress walked the red carpet with her two children: Apple, 21, and Moses Martin, 19. Moses, who made his own red-carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere, took a “business (very) casual” approach, wearing a sport coat, untucked shirt, and slacks. In contrast, Apple’s outfit felt more formal—and more familiar, too.

Apple Martin wearing her mom's dress at the "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Apple picked one of her mother’s dresses for the occasion, wearing the black Calvin Klein Collection slip dress Paltrow wore to the 1996 premiere of Emma. Its shoulder-bearing spaghetti straps, simple silhouette, and flattering drape give it a sultry look that isn’t overt or risque.

Apple is Paltrow’s daughter with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Even without the matching outfits and hairstyles, it’s clear Apple took heavily after her mother, as the pair have very similar features. Both have large blue eyes, an angular heart-shaped face, and tall stature, with Apple standing at 5’8″ and Paltrow at 5’9″.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the "Emma" New York City Premiere on July 22, 1996. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Still, it was Apple’s copycat styling that turned her into the spitting image of an early-career Paltrow.

In 1996, the actress accessorized with open-toe sandals, stud earrings, and a few rings. Paltrow, then 24, wore her hair in a center-parted updo, positioned high on her head, with loose face-framing pieces tucked behind her ears. Apple picked a near-identical ’90s-style updo and minimal jewelry, allowing the slinky black dress to speak for itself.

The main difference: Apple swapped her mother’s dark red lip color for a more modern, pink-toned nude.

Apple Martin's hair and makeup in 2025 (R) is nearly identical to Gwyneth Paltrow's in 1996. Getty/Getty

The Goop founder told People in 2020 that she’s saved every red carpet look for her daughter, starting 15 years before Apple was born. “She loves to play in my closet,” the Iron Man actress said.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Moses Martin at the "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Her long-term planning is certainly paying off: Nearly 30 years later, Paltrow’s Emma look still holds up. And if Apple takes good care of it in her own closet, this classic dress is bound to look great for another three decades.