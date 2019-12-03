Armed Student, Officer Injured in Wisconsin School Shooting
An armed Wisconsin high-school student and a school resource officer were injured Tuesday morning in a school shooting, authorities said. Both the student and officer involved in the shooting at Oshkosh West High School, about 75 miles northwest of Milwaukee, were taken to a local hospital and are in unknown condition, the Oshkosh Police Department told The Daily Beast. While the details of the incident are not clear, authorities did say the “student was armed with a weapon and confronted a school resource officer,” prompting the officer to fire his weapon.
The shooting is the second officer-related incident at a Wisconsin high school in two days. On Monday, a police officer at Waukesha South High School shot a male student who was allegedly armed with a gun, authorities said. The Waukesha Police Department told The Daily Beast said the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets before taking a gun from the waistband of his pants and pointing it at the officers. A Waukesha officer then shot the student to de-escalate the situation.