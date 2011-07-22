Oslo Suspect Is 32, Norwegian

CHEAT SHEET
Norwegian police have arrested the alleged shooter who opened fire at a political youth camp in Norway on Friday. They say he is also linked to apparent terror attacks at government headquarters in Oslo—including what looks like a car-bombing outside Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg’s office—that have left at least seven dead and dozens more injured. At least nine were killed in the camp shooting. The suspect, who officials describe as 32 and an enthic Norwegian, suggests that the attack may be one of domestic extremism.