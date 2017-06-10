Ostapenko Beats Halep to Win French Open Final

Twenty-year-old Jelena Ostapenko won her first-ever title on Saturday, beating Simona Halep to win the French Open. The Latvian tennis star has thus become the first unseeded female player to claim victory at Roland Garros since 1933—and the first Latvian ever to claim a Grand Slam title. “I mean, I think I cannot believe I am Roland Garros champion, and I am only 20 years old,” Ostapenko said from the sidelines after her win. She beat third-seed Halep, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, with 54 winners and 54 unforced errors. After a few setbacks early on in the final match, she recovered and stormed to victory with a stunning display of power-hitting, at times leaving her opponent looking shell-shocked. Ostapenko will now climb from her world ranking of 47 to 12.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10