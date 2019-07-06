CHEAT SHEET
HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE
Otto Warmbier’s Parents File Claim for Seized North Korean Cargo Ship
Otto Warmbier’s parents have filed a claim for a North Korean cargo ship that was seized in the U.S. earlier this year, saying it would partially cover the $500 million a judge ordered the country to pay for the death of their 22-year-old son. In court documents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier claimed North Korea never engaged in settlement discussions and they were “left to chase down the assets of North Korea to recover what they can for the torture and death of their son at the hands of North Korea’s dictator.” The coal transport ship subject to the Warmbiers’ claim was seized in May as part of the U.S.’ “maximum pressure” campaign against North Korea.
Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, died in 2017 after being held in North Korea for over a year. He returned to the U.S. blind, deaf, and with severe brain damage. “We are committed to holding North Korea accountable for the death of our son Otto, and will work tirelessly to seize North Korean assets wherever they may be found,” the Warmbiers said in a statement.