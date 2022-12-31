Our 10 Favorite Video Games of the Year

In my advanced age (29), I have made peace with my truth: There is only so much time in the world for all the video games I want to play. Same goes for anything in life—TV, movies, exercise classes, restaurants, countries. Who has time to do everything they want to do?

In deciding my favorite games of the year, then, I honored this truth, and thus my own self, by being honest: I have only played a particular selection of titles in 2022, and the majority of them are on the Nintendo Switch. I’ve always been a Ninten-bro, and as an adult, that’s what I’ve made the most time for.

The same goes for my colleague here at The Daily Beast, Shannon O’Connor, whose gaming journey started later in life with PlayStation consoles. As such, Shannon has spent the year playing the PlayStation 5’s growing library of exclusives and marquee titles.

Heed this as a warning, fellow game lovers: This is a list absent of Elden Ring, Pentiment, Cult of the Lamb—the typical games you’ll see bandied about as 2022’s best. Instead, this is just a list of 10 games we each loved this year.

We promise we’ll get to some of those other hits eventually, though; I’ve already got Neon White, Tunic, and Marvel Snap downloaded. I’ll report back on those once I find the time for them! —Allegra Frank

Allegra’s picks

1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch)

Pokémon has long ruled everything around me. But the franchise has admittedly needed a bit of a refresh. Recent spinoffs like Pokémon Unite are fun experiments, but I’ve craved something more expansive—the open-world iteration on the classic role-playing series that fans have begged for forever. Legends: Arceus satisfied that desire to an unexpected degree, introducing a landscape where trainers could interact directly with Pokémon outside of traditional turn-based battles. The vast world was littered with creatures, fetch quests, and adventure to be had. Paired with a surprisingly deep story, Legends: Arceus was the most fun I’d had with Pokémon in years. (It also prepped me for the much bigger Scarlet/Violet, which dropped in November with echoes of the best parts of Legends. Haters be damned: Those games are fun!)

2. Butterfly Soup 2 (Mac/PC)

OK, this isn’t a Nintendo Switch game; I’m nothing if not inconsistent! But the first Butterfly Soup, a 2017 visual novel from game designer Brianna Lei, was my favorite game of that year. Its sequel continues the story of a group of four California teens hilariously, hearteningly exploring their sexuality through myriad relatable ways. Littered with authentic pop culture references that speak directly to those of us who have anime profile pics on AIM and who abused the “XD” emoji in middle school, Butterfly Soup 2 is a joyous experience to be had.

3. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

Kirby came back with a vengeance this year, in this incredibly fun adventure game set in a dystopian world. The light sci-fi elements made for a fun, subversive twist on the typically cute Kirby formula. Kirby still swallows up brightly colored enemies—but he also can swallow abandoned cars and traffic cones! It’s hilarious to drive Car Kirby around a dilapidated city, and it’s a little bit sad too. Melancholy Kirby is a surprisingly great vibe.

4. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch)

Splatoon 3 is an addictive shooter for people who hate shooters. That’s because it’s not really a shooter so much as it is a paintball game, where anthropomorphic squids shoot each other with neon-colored goop. This third installment added some much needed quality-of-life refreshes, like easier ways to join in quick matches alongside your friends. But the core formula remains much the same; perfectly fine by me, considering I can (and do) spend several hours straight splatting random people and environments with my paint. It’s fun, it’s colorful, and it’s stylish.

5. Knotwords (Android/iOS)

I am literally writing this story on my phone, so you better believe I’m always on the hunt for a good mobile game. Knotwords was this year’s best find, combining crosswords with quirky gameplay and serious challenge. Co-creator Zach Gage, who made my all-time fave mobile game Spelltower, has added a logic element to the crossword formula; every puzzle gives you the letters needed to complete the different lines—kind of like an anagram. But you then have to figure out which letter goes where in order to satisfy the letters of the connecting lines. It’s both easier and harder than it sounds, which is why I spent an untold amount of time playing it this year. If you like word games, play Knotwords.

Shannon’s picks

1. Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5)

As someone who adored Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West was a welcome gift. Just as stunning—maybe even a bit more stunning—as the first game, Forbidden West raises the stakes. From gorgeous graphics to an emotional storyline, watching Aloy battle her way through the West Coast while she makes new friends and saves the planet has never been more fun. The addition of the glider and the new machine foes made it all the more enjoyable. If you haven’t ventured into the world of Horizon, there is no time like the present.

2. God of War Ragnarok (PS4/PS5)

The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War absolutely did not disappoint. Like I said in my rave review of the game, Ragnarok is a moving coming-of-age story and a terrific epic all wrapped up in one fantastic game. The story and writing remains top-tier, the graphics and scenery are impeccable, and the combat has never been better. You may shed a few tears playing this game, but it is worth it to experience the gorgeous second chapter in Kratos and Atreus’ story. I will say, however, that it’s the side characters and their richness that really brings this tale to life.

3. The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5)

Some may say this is a cop-out ranking. But to those people I say, bah humbug! I love The Last of Us. I wrote 2,000 words on how much I love The Last of Us; that is how much I love it. When I got the chance to play the new remaster of the first game all over again, I jumped at it. Not only are the graphics more beautiful and the performances more devastating, but it has even more accessibility options than before. The story remains as heartbreaking and moving as ever. Yes, I still cried during the opening sequence. I’ll take any opportunity to dive back into the world of The Last of Us, but this remake, with all its next-gen console improvements, made returning to the world all the more fun.

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X)

From the incredible graphics to the excellent multiplayer maps, Modern Warfare 2 is an absolute blast. And with new game modes like DMZ and raids, there are even more ways to play with friends. After a few duds from Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2 was a very welcome addition to the arsenal.

5. Stray (PS4/PS5)

A game where you get to play as an adorable stray cat running around a dystopian world inhabited by robots and little bacteria enemies trying to get to the surface with the help of a little droid? Count me in. Oh, and there’s a meow button. What more is there to say? Just go on an adventure with a cute cat and take naps—you’ll never need anything more from a game.