Our Favorite Reusable Paper Towels Are 30% Off Right Now
REDUCE, REUSE
If I could highlight one thing I bought being stuck at home that has changed my life, it's these reusable paper towels. Not only are they great for cleaning up messes, but they help when doing the dishes, wiping down screens, and so much more. Right now, you can get a pack of 10 dish cloths on sale for $17.
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths
Down from $25
Free Shipping
Use one as a replacement for a sponge, put one in the shower to help with soap scum, or even have one next to the door to help clean your hands off. The options are endless and at this price, you can stock up to use for the foreseeable future.
