CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
You might have noticed that we’ve tweaked The Daily Beast’s homepage. As a fifth anniversary present to ourselves, we decided to do a design refresh. This is the first in a series of changes we’ll be making to the site, and we wanted to tell you what we’re doing and why—since millions of people are using The Daily Beast just fine, including you. If you’re interested in more details, continue on to a note from our Chief Digital Officer, Mike Dyer. We hope you enjoy our new look and thanks for reading The Daily Beast.