Our Place Just Launched Mini Size Versions of Their Coveted Always Pan & Perfect Pot & I’m Swooning

As if Our Place’s beloved and best-selling Always Pan and Perfect Pot could get any cuter (hello, these colorways are to die for!), the chic kitchenware brand just dropped mini versions of their two best-sellers and I’m freaking out. These pint-sized kitchen sidekicks are literally just tinier versions of their full-sized counterparts, making them perfect for skimpy studio apartments (hello, “efficiency” apartments, IYKYK), dorm rooms, van life, or just small-batch cooking. And did I mention how cute they are on display in your kitchen?!

Despite their modest size, they still deliver the same performance you’ve come to expect from Our Place. These mini pots and pans are not only ideal for whipping up side dishes, but they’re also a great solution for avoiding waste and overspending when cooking single-serve meals. And, again, these look so, so cute on your kitchen counter or dining room table—you'll be the envy of Friendsgiving 2022 with your perfectly-sized, easy-to-clean high-end cookware for your friend who has to have their own dish, made just the right way.

“Just like their full-sized counterparts, the Minis are made from Our Place’s exclusive non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating, and are just as beautiful and easy to clean. They are the perfect complement to your larger Always Pan and Perfect Pot,” the brand says of the new offerings.

Look, I’m not trying to get ahead of myself here—it’s still August and it’ll be summer for a while—but, heck, it’s low-key almost Halloween which means I’m already getting anxiety about holiday gifts (*sigh*). Well, Our Place has my back—these mini-pots and pans are the perfect gift for almost everyone on your list. If the past is any indication of what’s to come, this limited launch is probably going to sell out fast, so you might not want to wait around on this drop.

Our Place Always Pan Mini Buy at Our Place $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Our Place Mini Perfect Pot Buy at Our Place $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

