Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, ŌURA Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader scope of health and wellness arenas to include dedicated fitness features like workout heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more.

Right now, the brand is offering up to $200 off its rings in select colors for its Oura Ring Gen 3 model, the lowest price it’s ever been. From now through Nov. 27, score $100 off black + silver, $150 off stealth and brushed titanium, and $200 off gold and rose gold (my personal favorite finishes).

ADVERTISEMENT

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here >

Oura Ring Down from $450 Buy At Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re unfamiliar with the ŌURA rings’ technology, allow me to explain further. Unlike other wrist wearables like the FitBit and Apple Watch, the ŌURA Ring is worn on your finger, offering a more sleek and discreet profile, and rings also tend to fit better, yielding more accurate readings.

The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other place on the body. “The ring takes bio measurements directly from the arteries in the finger whereas smartwatches (or wrist wearables) sit on the top of the wrist, farther away from the arteries on the bottom of the wrist,” a rep for ŌURA tells The Daily Beast. “The ŌURA Ring is the only research-validated wearable on the market that directly measures the arteries in your fingers (just like doctors do).” It’s time to eliminate your bulky wrist tracker while select styles are up to $200 off for (early) Black Friday.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: