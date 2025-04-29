Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m a minimalist when it comes to my skincare routine. A simple cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and SPF, and I’m ready to go. But when it comes to lip products, you’ll find at least five different formulas in my bag at all times. I distribute the love evenly between all of my lip care products, and while each one serves a different purpose, I had yet to come across a lip product that could instantly plump and define my lips sans injectables. Then I was introduced to the Ourself Lip Filler —and no, this isn’t an alternative to Juvederm or Restylane, but it’s also not your average plumping gloss that stings like a bee and wears off within minutes.

Unlike most lip plumpers on the market, I knew Ourself’s Lip Filler was different the moment I first swiped it on. It’s no secret I’m all about results, but not so much the burn that comes with most plumpers. When I first received the product, I immediately checked its website to see if I should expect that telltale sting. The brand recommended applying a “test layer” for sensitive lips, so I gave it a try before fully committing.

Shockingly, all I felt was a subtle tingle that vanished after less than a minute. The packaging says you can apply up to five layers in the morning and at night time, but just one layer gave me visibly defined lips in minutes (see the before and afters below for proof!), and it even enhanced the natural color of my lips—which totally sealed the deal for me.

I’ve always assume that most lip plumpers will make me suffer through a 10-minute buildup of a burning sensation, and I’m so happy this isn’t the case with Ourself’s pain-free formula. While plenty of beauty lovers swear by those types of volumizing lip treatments, the bee sting sensation is usually why I opt for a simple lip balm or gloss when applying something in the morning and throughout the day.

Of course, it’s not just the sting-free formula that sets this product apart from its lip-plumping peers—Ourself’s Lip Filler features the brand’s proprietary Tiered-Release Vesicle Technology. This delivery system ensures that active ingredients don’t just sit on the surface of your lips but penetrate deeply for maximum effectiveness. This patented system promises to deliver hyaluronic acid where your lips need it most for an instant and long-term visible difference—and trust me; this is the real deal. What’s great is that if you have asymmetrical lips, you can target specific areas for instant definition, too.

I’m not going to lie—I’ve gotten my fair share of lip injections, and I’m sure I’ll visit my favorite med spa again soon, but this plumping formula has already made me push back regularly scheduled appointments with my injector.

After using the product regularly for over a month, I’ve graduated from my one-swipe wonder status to applying five layers at a time, which gives you instant volume on par with injections. Besides an instantly plumped pout, the product promises fuller, more defined lips in just two weeks, based on a study where 91 percent of users reported visible improvements.

And while there are some lip products in my routine that I simply cannot give up, Ourself’s Lip Filler has earned a permanent spot in my lineup. Whether you’re looking for a non-invasive way to enhance your lips or simply want a hydrating product that actually delivers results, this one is a must-try.

