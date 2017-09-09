Ousted Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s Son Dies at 19

The son of ousted Fox News host Eric Bolling died Friday at the age of 19, according to multiple reports. Eric Chase Bolling, who was a student at University of Colorado Boulder, reportedly died of an overdose just hours after his father was officially let go from Fox News. His father issued a statement Saturday saying the details were “still unclear” but authorities said “there is no sign of self harm.” The cable-news outlet announced Friday that it had cut ties with Bolling after the TV personality was accused of sexually harassing co-workers. The network released a statement Saturday saying it was “saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” adding that Bolling Jr. was a “wonderful young man.” A Boulder police spokesperson told the New York Daily News authorities were investigating the case, though no details were provided on the cause of death.
