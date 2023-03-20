Ousted ‘GMA3’ Couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon
UP AND RUNNING
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have found something to do with their time after leaving GMA3 under the cloud of their affair earlier this year: run 13.1 miles side by side. The dynamic duo were spotted running the New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, around three months after first going public with their romance. Bundled up in the chilly weather, the pair were well hidden among the crowd of 25,000 runners signed up to participate, particularly since their names were not on a list of celebrity runners in advance of the event, according to Page Six. Holmes and Robach completed the race and retired to its VIP area, according to People. The tabloid reported that they enjoyed “mimosas and beers—and plenty of PDA,” with Holmes spotted massaging Robach’s legs. The two previously ran the city’s full marathon event together in November, weeks before their relationship was exposed and they left their respective spouses for one another.