Over 100 Children Have Died So Far This Flu Season
At least 105 children have died from the flu this season—the highest number of child flu deaths recorded at this point in the season by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, except for the flu pandemic in 2009, according to CNN. Experts said a larger number of children and young adults are being affected by the flu this year versus older populations, with influenza B—a strain that more commonly affects children—appearing earlier in the season. Influenza B reportedly can come with unexpected symptoms, and parents might not seek medical attention right away. The number of H1N1 cases have also increased this season, a type of influenza A that is more common in kids than adults.