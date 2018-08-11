Over 200 Injured as Police Gas Crowds at Anti-Corruption Protests in Romania

Over 200 people received medical treatment after police fired tear gas and used a water cannon against tens of thousands of Romanians who protested the government on Friday. Romanian expatriates had organized the anti-corruption protest urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election. Police deployed gas and the water cannon after protesters tried to break the line of riot police protecting government offices, and some were detained. Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the government, called the police action “brutal intervention” that was not an appropriate response to the mostly peaceful protest. Romania is currently considered one of the most corrupt countries in the European Union, who also monitors their court system.
