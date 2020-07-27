CHEAT SHEET
Google Algorithm Mixes Porn and Metro-North Stations
Read it at Queens Daily Eagle
Google search results for at least 16 MTA stations have been plagued by an X-rated message in the website titles. Numerous Metro-North stations feature the same phrase alongside the station name: “Flirtatious An*l D*ldo For C*ck Hungry Blonde Sl*t.” According to the MTA, the issue lies with Google. “This is offensive and inappropriate language that is being generated by a Google search algorithm,” an MTA spokesperson said. “There is no issue with the MTA’s website. We reached out to Google yesterday to ask them to fix this immediately. Google needs to fix this now.”