Owner of Houston’s Famous Rogue Tiger Is Convicted of Murder
ANOTHER RUN-IN
A man at the center of a frantic hunt for a tiger on the loose in Houston last year has been convicted of first-degree murder in an unrelated case. Victor Hugo Cuevas was out on bond on the murder charge last year when he made headlines for his Bengal tiger strolling through residential neighborhoods in the city, sparking a panicked police response and ultimately the tiger's surrender to animal control. On Tuesday, Cuevas was found guilty by a Fort Bend County jury for the July 2017 shooting death of Osiekhuemen Omobhude outside of a sushi restaurant, the Houston Chronicle reports, citing court records. According to witnesses, on the day of the incident Omobhude was entering his vehicle when two individuals on motorcycles approached him and gunshots rang out. An anonymous tip in the subsequent investigation reportedly led to Cuevas' arrest.