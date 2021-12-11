Oxford Teachers Union Breaks Silence After Shooting
‘QUICK ACTIONS’
The head of the union that represents teachers at Oxford High School spoke to the public Friday for the first time since the shooting that left four dead and seven wounded, praising the “quick action of teachers, support staff and administrators” during the late November rampage. Jim Gibbons, president of the Oxford Education Association, said Friday on a Zoom call, “We are changed forever by the events of the past 11 days, but to know that so many are standing with us provides more comfort than I can possibly say.” Gibbons said that teachers’ active shooter training “saved lives.” Parents of two survivors of the shooting, one of whom was shot in the neck, have filed a $100 million suit against the school and named two teachers as defendants, alleging their negligence allowed the shooting to happen. Gibbons did not mention the lawsuit Friday.