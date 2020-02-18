Ozzy Osbourne Pulls North American Tour to Have Parkinson’s Treatment
Ozzy Osbourne has nixed his North American tour to allow more time for his Parkinson’s disease treatment. The iconic Black Sabbath singer spoke publicly about his diagnosis for the first time a month ago, and said at the time that he would go ahead with all of his scheduled tour dates. He was planning to get the experimental treatment in Switzerland ahead of the tour, but, in a statement, said that had been delayed. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks,” he said. He was due to take the stage again in Atlanta at the end of May—but now it seems that his next concert will be at the start of his tour of Britain in October. In a statement posted on his website, Osborne said: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year... I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road.”