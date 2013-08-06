PA Shooter: 'I Wish I Killed More'

CHEAT SHEET
A man who allegedly opened fire on a town meeting in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday night told officials, “I wish I killed more of them,” as he was removed from the scene, according to court documents. The suspect, Rockne Newell, killed three people, apparently yelling, “You took my property,” when he was tackled and shot by two men, whom authorities called “truly heroic.” Officials say Newell had a long-running property dispute with the town, and a piece of his property was condemned Thursday. He is expected to appear in court within the next 10 days.