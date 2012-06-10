Pacquiao Loses in Split Decision

CHEAT SHEET
There’s no fighting the judges. In a decision that left some fans wanting to throw punches at the scorers, two judges opted Saturday night to hand the welterweight title to Timothy Bradley, putting an end to opponent Manny Pacquiao’s unbeaten record. Pacquiao said in the ring that there was “no doubt” he had walloped his way to a win, and the fans shocked by the judges’ decision seemed to agree. “I’ve got to give Manny a rematch,” Bradley said after the fight. Filipino fighter Pacquiao will likely invoke his right to a second meeting, a move that could push back a planned fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. until 2013.