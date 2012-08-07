Page Wanted ‘Racial Holy War’

CHEAT SHEET
New details have emerged regarding Wade Michael Page’s life before the shooting at a Sikh temple in suburban Milwaukee. In the Army, Page rose to the rank of sergeant before losing a stripe due to “patterns of misconduct.” Christopher Robillard, who described Page as his “closest friend” in the service, recalled that Page would often talk about a “racial holy war.” Robillard said, “He would talk about the racial holy war, like he wanted it to come." After being discharged from the Army, Page moved to Denver where he joined a “racist band.” The FBI said that Page may also have been involved with the white supremacist movement, but that has not yet been confirmed.