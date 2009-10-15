Pakistan Attacks Kill 39

CHEAT SHEET
The wave of terror continues: About 25 Islamic militants struck three separate security sites in the Pakistani city of Lahore Thursday, while two other cities reported suicide bombings. At least 39 people have died in the latest strike, including at least 19 police officers and 13 militants. Pakistan's Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the assault. In the past six days, at least 120 people have been killed in four major terrorist attacks. The jump in violence comes as Pakistan's security forces plan to pursue the Taliban in South Waziristan near the Afghan border.