Pakistan Halts Executions for Ramadan

Pakistan’s prime minister has ordered a temporary stop to executions for the month of Ramadan, “to observe the sanctity of the holy month.” The country’s six-year death-penalty moratorium was lifted in February after a particularly brutal Taliban attack, and in March the government allowed it to be applied beyond terrorism cases. Since the moratorium was lifted, the country has doled out the penalty liberally: More than 150 people have been executed in the last few months, and some say torture is used to get false confessions.