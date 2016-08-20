Pakistan Says Killed 9 Terrorists

CHEAT SHEET
Pakistan’s military says it destroyed six militant hideouts and killed nine terrorists in an operation near the Afghan border early Saturday. Few details on the operation were released. The operation reportedly involved jets and ground forces, though it could not be independently confirmed because it took place in a northwestern tribal region where journalists are not allowed. All in all, the military says it has killed 35 militants since the start of the operation launched earlier this week. The military has been struggling to keep militants in tribal areas in check, with regular offensives waged against them since June 2014.